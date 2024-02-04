Absent AEW star shares a message after Tony Khan announces blockbuster signing

An AEW star who has been absent from TV for quite some time has sent a message to Tony Khan's latest signing.

The name in question is Mike Santana. He gained prominence in a tag team with his now-former partner, Ortiz. The 32-year-old last competed on All Elite Wrestling TV in October 2023, defeating Ortiz during an episode of Rampage. Amid his absence, Santana has been performing on the independent circuit.

During this week's episode of Collision, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Bryan Keith was now an official member of the AEW roster. While he has competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the past, Keith has seemingly signed a full-time deal now.

Santana shared a heartfelt message for his friend, Bryan Keith, on Twitter after the announcement:

"Get it homie! Stay hungry. The real work begins.☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽"

Bryan Keith wrestled against Continental Champion Eddie Kingston on the most recent episode of Collision. This also marked his second AEW match in the year 2024. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for The Bounty Hunter.

