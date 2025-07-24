Absent AEW star shares never-before-seen photo in tribute to Hulk Hogan

News broke of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's tragic passing today due to cardiac arrest. Reactions have poured in from around the world—even from WWE's biggest rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling. Now, absent AEW star Wardlow has paid tribute to the icon.Wardlow has seemingly followed wrestling since childhood. The big man got his start on television as MJF's bodyguard in November 2019. He went on to become a fan favorite and even won the TNT Championship. However, he's been absent from the company for an extended period now, with rumors swirling that he could be preparing for a jump to WWE.While many of his colleagues have taken to social media to share their thoughts on The Hulkster's passing, Wardlow provided a simple image of himself as a child. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a classic Hogan t-shirt. Check out his tweet below:Sting shares tribute to Hulk HoganWardlow isn't the only AEW star to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after the legend's passing. Hogan's iconic WCW rival, Sting, also gave his thoughts.Hogan and Sting were the faces of WWF and WCW, respectively, in the early '90s. When The Hulkster jumped to Ted Turner's company in 1994, it seemed only a matter of time before the two clashed. Their feud in 1997 became the stuff of legends, and The Stinger looked back on his rival with fondness today.&quot;HULK HOGAN - THE GREATEST OF ALL Can’t thank you enough for all that you did for me and for wrestling fans all over the world. I loved you and I will miss you. My friend, Terry Bollea, RIP,&quot; wrote Sting.Tony Khan and several AEW stars have shared negative opinions of Hogan over the years, but few can deny the impact he had on the wrestling industry. We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Terry Bollea's friends and family during this difficult time.