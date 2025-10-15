Absent AEW star shows off incredible physique

Recently, an AEW star took the internet by storm after showing an incredible physique amid his absence from the action due to injury.Brian Cage has been absent from AEW TV since March this year. The Machine hit a major setback after he suffered a torn quad muscle injury. It was shortly after Don Callis recruited him into his faction in the company. While there are no major updates on his injury, some reports suggest that the 41-year-old is ready to make a comeback to the ring sooner than later.Amid all these speculations about a possible return to the ring, Brian Cage posted an incredible story on his Instagram. He was flaunting his spectacular physique in an epic mirror selfie. The Machine seems to be impressed with the status of his legs, and he was boasting about himself in the caption. He wrote:&quot;Legs starting to look a lil spicy 🔥&quot;Check out his Instagram story below:Brian Cage's Instagram story [Image via Cage's Instagram]Given the current physique of the 41-year-old star, he can make his return to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will have in store upon his comeback down the line.AEW star Brian Cage set to make a huge appearance amid hiatusBrian Cage has been absent from AEW for a while, and his fans have been wondering when and where he will make his return. While it is pretty unclear when he will grace the AEW TV for now, he is set to make a major appearance outside of All Elite Wrestling to meet his fans.Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old star revealed that he will attend this year's Lodi Comic Con on 25th October between 11 am and 3 pm. In the caption, Cage hyped up his fans for this appearance while welcoming them to take pictures with him.&quot;Oct 25th! Come meet me from 11am-3pm at the Lodi comic con at the Lodi 🍇 festival fields. Come get your pics in, and I'll get my signature in😎&quot;Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis fans seem to be excited to see The Machine live. They shared their love and admiration for him in the entire comment section of the post.