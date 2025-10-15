  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Absent AEW star shows off incredible physique

Absent AEW star shows off incredible physique

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:23 GMT
AEW
AEW star shows off physique [Image via allelitewrestling.com]

Recently, an AEW star took the internet by storm after showing an incredible physique amid his absence from the action due to injury.

Ad

Brian Cage has been absent from AEW TV since March this year. The Machine hit a major setback after he suffered a torn quad muscle injury. It was shortly after Don Callis recruited him into his faction in the company. While there are no major updates on his injury, some reports suggest that the 41-year-old is ready to make a comeback to the ring sooner than later.

Amid all these speculations about a possible return to the ring, Brian Cage posted an incredible story on his Instagram. He was flaunting his spectacular physique in an epic mirror selfie. The Machine seems to be impressed with the status of his legs, and he was boasting about himself in the caption. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Legs starting to look a lil spicy 🔥"

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Check out his Instagram story below:

Brian Cage&#039;s Instagram story [Image via Cage&#039;s Instagram]
Brian Cage's Instagram story [Image via Cage's Instagram]

Given the current physique of the 41-year-old star, he can make his return to All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan will have in store upon his comeback down the line.

Ad

AEW star Brian Cage set to make a huge appearance amid hiatus

Brian Cage has been absent from AEW for a while, and his fans have been wondering when and where he will make his return. While it is pretty unclear when he will grace the AEW TV for now, he is set to make a major appearance outside of All Elite Wrestling to meet his fans.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old star revealed that he will attend this year's Lodi Comic Con on 25th October between 11 am and 3 pm. In the caption, Cage hyped up his fans for this appearance while welcoming them to take pictures with him.

"Oct 25th! Come meet me from 11am-3pm at the Lodi comic con at the Lodi 🍇 festival fields. Come get your pics in, and I'll get my signature in😎"
Ad

Check out his Instagram post below:

His fans seem to be excited to see The Machine live. They shared their love and admiration for him in the entire comment section of the post.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications