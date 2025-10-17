Absent AEW star talks about facing John Cena one last time: "Cena is fun to work"

John Cena is on the last few steps towards the end of his retirement tour. He will wrestle his last match in pro-wrestling on December 13 at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event later this year. While he managed to compete against a lot of big names, he couldn't share the ring with all of his friends and rivals. Recently, an absent AEW star talked about a desire to face The Cenation Leader one last time.Former AEW TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes recently talked about facing John Cena one more time. The 56-year-old star has been absent from AEW for the past few months due to a double knee replacement surgery. However, amid his hiatus, The Natural has been pretty active on his social media as well, and he recently answered several questions from his fans.Taking to X, one of his fans said that it would have been awesome to see Rhodes sharing the ring with John Cena one last time. The Natural responded with a positive message, agreeing that it would have been an incredible opportunity for him. The former TNT Champion also acknowledged that Cena was a fun worker in the ring, sharing his admiration for the 17-time World Champion. &quot;Would love too. Cena is fun to work.&quot; he wroteCheck out his X post below:John Cena set to return to Monday Night RAW next monthJohn Cena has been absent from weekly WWE shows for a significant period of time. His last WWE appearance was at Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, where he faced AJ Styles in a historic showdown. However, WWE has announced that Cena will make his return to the company soon to continue his retirement tour.The Franchise Player is set to grace the WWE ring on November 10th for Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be the last appearance of the former WWE Champion in his hometown as an active competitor. Therefore, it will hold a special significance for him amongst all of his other remaining appearances.After that, Cena will appear on WWE's Madison Square Garden episode of RAW on November 17th. Thereafter, his next scheduled appearance is Survivor Series: WarGames, before wrapping up his career for good at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington on December 13.