Absent AEW star ‘throws’ social media megastar The Greatest Entertainer over a railing in a hilarious new prank video

Popular social media star, The Greatest Entertainer, encountered a popular AEW star. However, he paid for his comedic antics and found himself being thrown off the railing in a new prank video.The star in question, who has been absent for an extended period, is Brian Cage. He was last seen competing in AEW back in March. Cage injured his knee during one of his matches during that time and has been on the sidelines ever since.Amidst his prolonged hiatus, Brian Cage had a hilarious encounter with social media sensation, The Greatest Entertainer. He has been dropping videos of nudging popular faces, including Brian Cage himself. However, recently, he had to face the wrath of the former FTW champion.In a video posted on his Instagram, the first clip showed The Greatest Entertainer nudging Cage during a signing event. The next clip pans to Cage and his wife, Melissa Santos, walking up the stairs outside of a building when they encounter The Greatest Entertainer. The AEW star, enraged at his sight, picks him up and tosses him over the railing; however, if observed closely, it is a dummy that is actually thrown off. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Brian Cage gave a health update amidst hiatusBrian Cage gave a major health update regarding his road to recovery a few weeks ago. The former FTW champion revealed that although he had setbacks, he was making great progress during his rehabilitation process.&quot;People have been asking about my recovery, as I haven't posted much, and we where [sic] kind of at a standstill for a while, but we finally turned the page. Here's a group of pix and videos over last week of my leg finally back to progressing and firing well! Here we go!&quot; he wrote.With Cage still absent from the television programming, it remains to be seen when he will be medically cleared to return to the ring.