  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Absent AEW star ‘throws’ social media megastar The Greatest Entertainer over a railing in a hilarious new prank video

Absent AEW star ‘throws’ social media megastar The Greatest Entertainer over a railing in a hilarious new prank video

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 19, 2025 09:02 GMT
AEW star lifting up The Greatest Entertainer (Image via The Greatest Entertainer
AEW star lifting up The Greatest Entertainer (Image via The Greatest Entertainer's Instagram)

Popular social media star, The Greatest Entertainer, encountered a popular AEW star. However, he paid for his comedic antics and found himself being thrown off the railing in a new prank video.

Ad

The star in question, who has been absent for an extended period, is Brian Cage. He was last seen competing in AEW back in March. Cage injured his knee during one of his matches during that time and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Amidst his prolonged hiatus, Brian Cage had a hilarious encounter with social media sensation, The Greatest Entertainer. He has been dropping videos of nudging popular faces, including Brian Cage himself. However, recently, he had to face the wrath of the former FTW champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a video posted on his Instagram, the first clip showed The Greatest Entertainer nudging Cage during a signing event. The next clip pans to Cage and his wife, Melissa Santos, walking up the stairs outside of a building when they encounter The Greatest Entertainer. The AEW star, enraged at his sight, picks him up and tosses him over the railing; however, if observed closely, it is a dummy that is actually thrown off.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

AEW star Brian Cage gave a health update amidst hiatus

Brian Cage gave a major health update regarding his road to recovery a few weeks ago. The former FTW champion revealed that although he had setbacks, he was making great progress during his rehabilitation process.

"People have been asking about my recovery, as I haven't posted much, and we where [sic] kind of at a standstill for a while, but we finally turned the page. Here's a group of pix and videos over last week of my leg finally back to progressing and firing well! Here we go!" he wrote.

With Cage still absent from the television programming, it remains to be seen when he will be medically cleared to return to the ring.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications