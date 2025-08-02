Absent AEW stars make surprise appearance; go after Ricochet

AEW star Ricochet joined the Jacksonville-based company last year. His time in the promotion has been great so far. Even though he hasn't won a title yet, his heel work has received praise from fans as well as veterans. He recently formed a faction with Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona).The Future of Flight locked horns with Amazing Red on House of Glory High Intensity 2025. This showdown was fast-paced and action-packed. The former WWE star won this match. HOG Cruiserweight Champion Daron Richardson helped him to pull this off. Interestingly, even after the showdown ended, Ricochet and Richardson kept attacking Red. Thankfully, former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party unexpectedly showed up and rescued the defeated star.Private Party has not been seen on AEW TV in a long time. It is not known when they will return to the company. However, they are fan favorites. Their World Tag Team Title reign lasted for almost 90 days before it was decisively ended by The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.AEW star Ricochet on holding the WWE Speed ChampionshipRicochet was the first-ever WWE Speed Champion. His reign lasted for only 42 days. He was dethroned by Andrade, who eventually had a lengthy run with it.In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely, The Human Highlight Reel spoke about his time on WWE Speed. Irrespective of contrary belief, he did not consider the job offensive or insulting.&quot;You got to look at everything as an opportunity and if you don’t, then I think you’re already kind of defeated. You have to look at everything — especially, you know, they were putting something into this and I wanted to be a part of, again, building something. Building something and making it as big as possible,&quot; said the AEW star. (H/T The Takedown on SI)WWE Speed has reportedly been canceled. Even though the reports are unconfirmed, it is unlikely that the WWE Speed Title will ever be seen again.