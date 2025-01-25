Absent AEW stars send heartfelt messages to their real-life brother on WWE RAW

WWE star Dragon Lee recently welcomed his second child to this world. His real-life brothers Rush and Dralistico sent him a heartfelt message upon receiving the good news. The AEW stars have been absent from Tony Khan's pro wrestling company since last year.

Rush was last seen on Collision in November 2024. He participated in the Full Gear Four Way Contenders Series alongside The Beast Mortos in an unsuccessful attempt against Anthony Bowens & Max Caster. Dralistico hasn't wrestled in AEW since October last year, when he, Rush & The Beast Mortos defeated BEEF, JD Drake & The Butcher.

A few hours ago, WWE RAW star Dragon Lee updated the fans that his wife, Lupita Orozco, gave birth to their second child, a daughter. The news garnered heartwarming responses from his real-life brothers, Rush and Dralistico. They commented on the good news and welcomed their newborn niece to the family.

Dralistico wrote, "Welcome princess 👸 to the family 😍"

"Congratulations carnal God bless my niece always and your beautiful family 🙏🏻," commented Rush.

Check out Rush and Dralistico's comments (in Spanish) under Lee's recent post.

Rush and Dralistico's comments on Dragon Lee's post

Dragon Lee busts rumors of WWE fumbling him

Dragon Lee hasn't appeared on TV since the November 25 edition of Monday Night RAW, where he and his LWO teammate Rey Mysterio suffered a defeat at the hands of Brutus and Julius Creed of American Made.

The wrestling fandom had been questioning his unexplained absence from TV. Given that he's the current Speed Champion, his absence bothered the fans even more. Some people even stated that WWE and Triple H fumbled him, and his career has taken a downhill.

Fed up with all these rumors, the 29-year-old star went online to explain his absence. He revealed that he's on paternity leave and therefore busy taking care of his pregnant wife, who has recently delivered a baby girl.

