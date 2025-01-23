WWE star reveals why he's absent from TV after fans claim Triple H "fumbled" him

A current WWE Superstar has revealed the reason behind his absence amidst fans' claims that Triple H hasn't utilized him well. The star, Dragon Lee, explained on his Instagram stories why he hasn't been on WWE TV lately.

It's been quite some time since Dragon Lee last wrestled on RAW. Fans weren't happy with the same and believed The Game was fumbling the star. It seems Lee noticed the outrage on social media and decided to stop it.

In a video on his Instagram stories, the 29-year-old star had the following to say to fans:

“Hey everyone! Hope y’all are doing well. I don’t usually share my personal stuff, but I want to grab my phone and do it today because I am happy and anxious because in a few days I will hold in my hands my new princess that is on the way. She could (arrive) today, tomorrow, the day after, this weekend or even next week but she is coming, so I am very excited to receive my second princess, well actually third counting my first child and my wife. That’s been the reason why I have not been at work recently, I have been helping my wife but you will see a stronger Dragon Lee and giving my best as I always do inside that ring soon. Sending hugs to everyone!” [H/T Fightful]

Dragon Lee's last outing on WWE TV

The last time Lee wrestled on the Monday Night Show was in November 2024. He teamed up with Rey Mysterio on an episode of RAW, and the duo lost to American Made. He then wrestled a couple of matches on Main Event in December before going on a hiatus.

Now that Dragon Lee has made things clear, speculation about his booking will likely come to a close. His fans want nothing but for Triple H to book him well on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41.

