Absent star describes AEW Collision as "new beginnings" for returning names like Miro

AEW Collision is only a few days away and is set for a blockbuster launch. While many fans are excited about the new show, Thunder Rosa believes it could be a new beginning for her and stars like Miro and FTR.

Miro's monstrous run as the TNT Champion set a high bar for not only the title, but The Redeemer's booking going forward. Sadly, he largely fell off after dropping the belt, resulting in fan backlash due to his handling.

During her recent interview with NBC Chicago, the former AEW Women's Champion reflected on her booking and how Collision could help all the other absent stars.

"I think it is important to live in the moment and now with Collision and with this opportunity that AEW has given to many people I can mention that will be there, Miro, FTR, MJF, and all others, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s gonna be different, and we’re all excited to see new beginnings and new starts on a new show," Rosa said. (H/T Fightful)

Thunder Rosa also touched on her own highly anticipated return, and assured fans that she's doing everything she can do to return soon. Much like Miro, La Mera Mera's booking took a nosedive after she enjoyed high levels of momentum. It'll be interesting to see if Collision will provide the "new beginning" for both stars.

The former AEW Women's Champion also reflected on her options outside of pro wrestling

Thunder Rosa was unfortunately one of the many All Elite Wrestling stars to sustain an injury in 2022, and due to this, she even had to relinquish her championship.

During the same interview, La Mera Mera revealed that she doesn't lack options for a career transition if the worst-case scenario had to happen.

"I’m just open for anything that can happen in my career. I’ve always said after the injury that I suffered and reflecting on everything that has happened in the last nine, almost ten months. I’ve discovered many facets of my career, such as being a commentator, such as being a radio host, a singer, a vlogger, always creating something new." (H/T Fightful)

According to the star, physical injuries weren't the worst she endured during her time away. In an appearance on the Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa shockingly revealed that during her time away, because of how difficult things had become, she considered taking her life.

