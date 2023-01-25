"Absolutely not" - AEW star recalls rejecting major angle with Randy Orton on WWE RAW

An AEW star recently revealed that he had turned down an angle on WWE RAW with Randy Orton. The performer in question is former tag team champion Dax Harwood.

The FTR member had previously been a part of the WWE roster alongside Cash Wheeler. While they worked in the Stamford-based promotion for about six years, Harwood has aired his dissatisfaction with his run multiple times in the past.

On a recent episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, Dax Harwood spoke about a time when he refused to do a storyline involving Randy Orton.

"We were called by the WWE travel services to tell us that we were needed for 'RAW' and we lost it," Harwood said. "We said, 'absolutely not.' They said, 'Well, right now, the creative [plans are] you guys are coming in and are going to attack Randy, and then 'NXT' is going to come in and jump you guys and beat you down.' We said, 'No, absolutely not. We're not coming in to do that.'" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Harwood then complained about the fact that the WWE travel team had given him the creative ideas, further stating that Heyman had agreed to change them after pretending to have spoken to Vince McMahon. Despite these events, the AEW star emphasized that he had no animosity toward Heyman.

The AEW star recently spoke about his potential return to WWE

Despite seemingly being unsatisfied with his WWE run, Dax Harwood could have considered returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

The return of Vince McMahon, however, could have seemingly complicated matters. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood implied that it was unlikely for him to return to WWE at this point.

"We talk about what I’m gonna do in the future, and now that I’m thinking about that, with him back at the helm (…) makes things a little questionable for me." [H/T 411Mania]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for FTR. They are currently away from AEW TV after losing the IWGP World Tag Team Championship on January 4.

