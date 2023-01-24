Top AEW star quashes potential WWE comeback following Vince McMahon's return

After Vince McMahon recently made his surprise return to WWE's board, a former superstar of his, Dax Harwood (a.k.a. Scott Dawson) has pondered whether the chairman's return could impact his decision to possibly ever return to the company.

The 38-year-old was signed to for WWE for eight years, where he had early success working for Triple H at the company's third brand NXT. However, after he and his tag partner Cash Wheeler (a.k.a Dash Wilder) moved to the Vince McMahon-led main roster, their luck began to change.

Speaking on the FTR podcast, the AEW star was asked if Vince returning to WWE's board would factor into a potential return.

"We talk about what I’m gonna do in the future, and now that I’m thinking about that, with him back at the helm… makes things a little questionable for me." H/T 411Mania

After 'retiring' from the business last July, Vince is now back on WWE's board as its executive chairman. McMahon's return resulted in his daughter Stephanie choosing to resign as CEO.

What did Vince McMahon say to Dax Harwood backstage in WWE

Known as The Revival in World Wrestling Entertainment, Harwood and Wheeler became the first-ever duo to win the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Continuing to speak on the FTR podcast, Dash recapped the night when he and Cash captured the blue belts at the Clash of Champions Premium Live Event against The New Day.

"So he comes to us, he goes to New Day and says 'Hey guys, great job. Thank you. I appreciate it," said Harwood.

The multi-time tag team champion went on to say how Vince McMahon looked to insult both him and Cash, despite the great effort they put in during the match.

"They walk off, he leaves me and Cash there. And that's when he says 'Everyone tells me that you guys are the next great tag team. Everyone tells me you're the next Arn and Tully. Well that's your problem. You are the next Arn and Tully. You're just great wrestlers. That's all.' And he walks off." (H/T - WrestlingINC)

FTR with Dax Harwood @ftrwithdax

The Revival wins the SD Titles, becoming the first WWE triple crown tag champs.

Vince loves New Day.. but how did he congratulate the Revival?



Thursday

Subscribe on your podcast platform

Or on YouTube at Episode 4: FTRKOThe Revival wins the SD Titles, becoming the first WWE triple crown tag champs.Vince loves New Day.. but how did he congratulate the Revival?ThursdaySubscribe on your podcast platformOr on YouTube at WatchDax.Com to get sneak peaks (tonight?) Episode 4: FTRKO The Revival wins the SD Titles, becoming the first WWE triple crown tag champs.Vince loves New Day.. but how did he congratulate the Revival?😬ThursdaySubscribe on your podcast platformOr on YouTube at WatchDax.Com to get sneak peaks (tonight?) https://t.co/BGRvqAButy

Following their departure from WWE in 2020, the duo went on to conquer the global tag team scene as they won the Ring of Honor, AAA, IWGP, and AEW World Tag Team Championships.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes