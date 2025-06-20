“Absolutely not”- Fans have no interest in seeing recently released WWE star sign with AEW

An ex-WWE star hinted at joining AEW following her release, and fans have expressed their disinterest on social media. The star wrestled on the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2020, on 'Dark' back in 2020.

The recently released WWE star, Cora Jade (aka Elayna Black), is not welcome in AEW, according to fans. Elayna was let go from the sports entertainment juggernaut last month, and speculation is already being made about her potential move to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Elayna Black recently expressed interest in signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, fans seem to have no interest in seeing the former NXT star in All Elite Wrestling.

Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) were not happy with the idea of seeing Elayna in AEW after being let go from the Stamford-based promotion.

Reactions from fans on X [Images via X]

Ex-WWE star is open to having talks with AEW

Cora Jade also revealed that she has been watching all the AEW shows since 2020 and loves the product. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Elayna said she would be open to talks with the Tony Khan-led promotion if the call came:

"So I feel like I'm trying to just enjoy where I'm at right now and not worry about that. But if the call came, I would definitely be open to talking and whatever. I've watched all the AEW shows since 2020, I never stopped watching them. Just couldn't talk about it. I love AEW. I love wrestling. I want to continue to wrestle, wherever that is. If the call comes, hey, I'm here, but if it doesn't for a few months or never, I don't know, I'm not sitting here stressing about it, but I'm open to it."

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Elayna Black.

