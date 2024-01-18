Adam Cole breaks character to share heartfelt post for late AEW star Jay Briscoe

It's been one year since the passing of Jay Briscoe. AEW star Adam Cole has broken character to send a short but emotional message to the ROH tag team legend on the first anniversary of his passing.

Adam Cole has a long history with Jay Briscoe. The two clashed many times throughout the 2010s in Ring of Honor, both in singles and tag team matches. Unfortunately, they didn't get to share a moment in AEW before Jay's tragic death in a car accident on January 17, 2023.

Cole is currently a top villain in All Elite Wrestling, having revealed himself as The Devil at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. His villainous turn has extended to social media, where he has been mocking and trolling fans.

However, he broke character today to send a heartfelt message to his old rival on the one-year anniversary of his passing:

"Love you Jay. ♥️," wrote Cole.

Adam Cole revealed his vicious side on social media

Adam Cole took the time to commemorate the anniversary of Jay Briscoe's passing, but fans shouldn't expect that kind of sentimentality to be common. Since revealing himself as The Devil, Cole has embarked on a vicious mean streak.

His attitude shift is most apparent on social media, where the former NXT star has been lashing out at anyone who questions him.

The Devil's followers criticized him yesterday after an online exchange resulted in a fan blocking him and deleting their tweets. Cole showed no remorse and delivered a message to the wrestling world, urging people to wake up:

“I’m the bad guy?!?! 2024 is wild. Ya’ll need to wake up. Being 'nice' gets you NOWHERE. Trust me…I know. #UndisputedKingdom @AEW Every single person you 'love & admire' does what they want, when they want. I’m done playing nice. If you don’t like it, then tough sh*t,” he wrote.

Cole is currently still limited by his foot injury, but he's maintained a constant presence on AEW television alongside his new faction, The Undisputed Kingdom. Only time will tell what the villainous group is able to accomplish.

