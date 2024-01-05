Adam Cole breaks silence following his first appearance as The Devil on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Adam Cole broke his silence after making his first appearance as The Devil on the first Dynamite of 2024. The former 3-time ROH World Champion seems unrepentant of his latest actions in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Cole shared a picture on X in which he can be seen holding the Devil mask that originally belonged to the former AEW World Champion MJF. The black-and-white filter washing the image, alongside the ominous caption accompanying it, seems to confirm Cole's turn to the dark side.

Following the main event of the 2023 pay-per-view World's End, The Panama City Playboy revealed himself to be the figure wearing MJF's stolen Devil mask. His goons turned out to be Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Wardlow, who decimated Friedman following his loss to Samoa Joe.

In the first Dynamite of the new year, Cole unveiled the name of this new stable as The Undisputed Kingdom. Claiming that he rid AEW and its locker room of a narcissist with a history of causing pain to others, Cole stated that his Better Than You Baybay partner is gone from the company forever.

Cole further mapped out the future goals of the faction. In addition to the ROH World Tag Team Championships held by the Kingdom, he indicated that the group would chase more gold, with Roderick Strong going after the AEW International Championship, and Wardlow pursuing the World Championship. Interestingly, Cole mentioned that he expected Wardlow to hand over the World Title to him when the time came, a prospect that did not seem to greatly excite Mr. Mayhem.

The Undisputed Kingdom was then confronted and ambushed by Bullet Club Gold, led by Jay White, who then shockingly received backup from the AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed. Interestingly, both White and The Acclaimed were victims of backstage assaults led by the Devil's henchmen.

Former AEW World Champion made his return on Dynamite

The latest episode of Dynamite saw the thrilling return of a former World Champion. Interrupting a backstage interview of Matt Menard conducted by Renee Paquette, Hangman Adam Page made a declaration of war on his enemies.

The Cowboy called out Samoa Joe for employing the help of the Devil to put him out of commission. He also named the man revealed to have been under the Devil mask, Adam Cole, as one of his targets. Page had been put through a windshield by Cole's stable of goons - now christened the Undisputed Kingdom - on the Winter is Coming 2023 edition of Dynamite.

Page also confronted his archrival Swerve Strickland after the latter's hard-fought victory over Daniel Garcia. Strickland holds a 2-0 win-loss record against Page, whom he choked out unconscious with a chain to end their ultra-violent Texas Death Match in the 2023 pay-per-view Full Gear.

