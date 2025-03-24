Adam Cole breaks silence after suffering a massive setback in AEW

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole recently opened up about suffering a huge setback in a high-stakes match. He also teased a rematch.

Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Adam Cole challenged Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship in a rematch after their last bout ended in a no contest. Cole and Garcia went at it as everyone was banned from ringside. However, the bout ended in a time-limit draw, allowing The Red Death to retain his title.

After failing to capture the gold again, Cole appeared backstage on Collision Slam Dunk Sunday to address his match against Daniel Garcia. The former NXT Champion claimed that he had Garcia beat, but the time limit saved him. The Panama City Playboy also challenged the 26-year-old to another TNT Title match.

"The worst part is I had him beat. Daniel Garcia, I had you beat for that TNT Championship. The time limit is what saved you. Let me tell you, the next time we do face each other, there will be no outside interference, there will be no time limit, it will be Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship, and trust me when I tell you, you are looking at the next champ," Cole said.

Adam Cole on his future in AEW

Adam Cole has been a part of the AEW roster since 2021. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in the past four years. During a recent conversation with Renee Paquette on Close Up, Cole said he had a lot to offer to All Elite Wrestling.

"I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I'm fully confident that I'll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me.”

Cole has yet to win a singles title in AEW, and only time will tell if he can accomplish the goal by dethroning Daniel Garcia.

