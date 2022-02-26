"You're a coward" - AEW star Adam Cole calls out WWE SmackDown personality 

Adam Cole recently sent out a message to WWE SmackDown commentator, Pat McAfee, challenging him to invite him on his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show.

For those unaware, it was recently announced that Vince McMahon would be the latest guest on McAfee's show. Moments after this, Cole, who has previously appeared as a guest on the podcast, put out a message on Twitter.

Taking to the microblogging site, The Panama City Playboy asked Pat McAfree to invite him again to his podcast.

Though Adam Cole added that he'd be a "total pro" this time around on the show, he soon claimed that the SmackDown broadcaster was a coward for not inviting him for the second time.

Check out his tweet here:

"I dare @PatMcAfeeShow to welcome me back to his dumb podcast. I’d be a total pro.🙏No? Yea that’s what I thought. You’re a coward Pat." tweeted Adam Cole

It wasn't the smoothest of interviews between Cole and McAfee, as the two almost came to blows as the latter took many potshots at the former during the episode. It led to the two performers going to war at NXT TakeOver XXX in 2020, where the former NXT Champion came up on top after a grueling match.

Pat McAfee rarely hesitates to take shots at Adam Cole

Back in September 2021, after Cole made his AEW debut at All Out, Pat McAfee went on a tirade against him on his podcast. The former NFL star used the choicest of words to slam his former rival.

"We are gonna talk about Bay Bay later, that was quite a big moment last night. You know, he's a piece of s**t, that guy. I mean congrats to him and that is a pretty big deal, but f**k that guy. I can't take this guy. You know dude, like he's terrible scumbag a****le. Can't say it enough, proved it again last night. Just can't help it, it oozes from his body." said McAfee

Reggie Sturtavote @rsturtavote



And before you start I know he wasn't really burying them and was just working. Don't be a mark, be a stooge.



#codywatch #wwe #SmackDown #AEW Love @PatMcAfeeShow burying Cody Rhodes, AEW, and Adam Cole today.And before you start I know he wasn't really burying them and was just working. Don't be a mark, be a stooge. Love @PatMcAfeeShow burying Cody Rhodes, AEW, and Adam Cole today. 😂And before you start I know he wasn't really burying them and was just working. Don't be a mark, be a stooge.#codywatch #wwe #SmackDown #AEW https://t.co/wZ5HSmqRZQ

Going by how much the two men seem to despise each other, it'll be interesting to see if they collide once again sometime down the line.

What do you make of Adam Cole's message for Pat McAfee? Do you see them meeting again in the squared circle? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava