Adam Cole comments on AEW getting mainstream attention after All Out

AEW All Out 2021 got the wrestling world talking as Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their debuts, and CM Punk made his in-ring return. Major outlets like ESPN covered the pay-per-view.

In light of the mainstream attention AEW was garnering, Adam Cole was asked on Busted Open Radio about his thoughts. The former NXT champion gave a personal account to illustrate the point.

"I can speak personally on this, which is pretty crazy, so I know that a lot of people who follow me know that I have Twitch channel. And Twitch is that very, very popular platform, very much that 18-35 male demographic and I've had one for quite some time and I ended up streaming the day after my All Out debut and it was the most insane number, like, quadruple of what I normally have. Which again, is a testament to what type of people and what type of mainstream attention that AEW gets, even in the Twitch atmosphere," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole believes AEW being themselves is helping them

The interviewer mentioned that AEW had attempted to get mainstream attention using big names like Mike Tyson and Shaquille O'Neal, but it never materialized in a sustained ratings boost.

Adam Cole stated that AEW is just putting out great shows, which will eventually help get mainstream attention.

"Like you said, ESPN and all these other outlets, by just running their show so the reach AEW has now, I've seen first hand in addition to the company seeing it so much instead. It's so exciting to be a part of," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole will take on the Elite Hunter Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday to make his in-ring debut after a brawl broke out on the last Dynamite episode between the Elite and Jurassic Express (w/Christian Cage, Bryan Danielson, and Frankie Kazarian).

