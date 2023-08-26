Adam Cole comments on backstage interactions with CM Punk

CM Punk has been known to ruffle a few feathers backstage. While not all of his colleagues are too fond of him, Adam Cole had nothing but nice words to say about The Voice of the Voiceless.

In a recent appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, Cole was asked about his relationship with the controversial "Real" AEW World Champion. Not only did Cole say that CM Punk has been nothing but amicable with him, but he also credited The Second City Saint for bringing new eyes to the promotion's product:

"I've had a few interactions with him, and he has always been nothing but kind to me. Obviously, when he first came to AEW, it was a big deal for us and brought a lot of eyes and attention on the company. AEW has been on this crazy uphill swing for the past few years since I've arrived and that's pretty cool." [H/T: Fightful]

Adam Cole has previously named CM Punk as one of his dream opponents. With both men being prominently featured on AEW television, it might just be a matter of time before these household names collide in Tony Khan's promotion.

CM Punk looks to get a second win over his arch-rival

This Sunday, CM Punk will go toe-to-toe with his long-time adversary Samoa Joe. The two have put on memorable matches in the past, and the AEW All In crowd will be hoping that their next encounter is no different.

Both Joe and Punk perform primarily on AEW Collision, the promotion's new Saturday show. They recently rekindled their decades-old rivalry when The Straight-Edge Superstar managed to score a win over the current Ring of Honor Television Champion.

This marked Punk's first singles victory over The Samoan Submission Machine. However, the stakes have been raised for their upcoming match as the "Real" World Championship will be on the line in front of 80,000 roaring fans.

How this will impact the outcome of their Wembley Stadium encounter remains to be seen.

