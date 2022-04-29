"It's exactly what you'd want" – Adam Cole explains the joys of working with popular AEW star

AEW star Adam Cole seems to be having the time of his life in All Elite Wrestling, with one of the benefits for him on a personal level being able to work and travel with his girlfriend, former AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Cole and Baker have been dating since 2017, having met on the app Bumble. At the time, Cole had just joined WWE and relocated to Orlando, Florida, while Baker was traveling around various promotions, including ROH, AIW, and SHIMMER.

In a recent interview, Cole told Stephanie Chase that working with his girlfriend is everything he wanted:

“So being in there, in the ring with her, and watching her, like if something looks like it was a nasty fall or whatever, I try my best to stay in that Adam Cole zone of not thinking about anything else other than the match. So yeah, I’d say the biggest negative if you wanna call it one, is just I worry about her more. But other than that, it’s a positive across the board. We get to stay in the same hotel, we travel together, I get to hang out with her at TV all day. It’s great. It’s exactly what you'd want if it’s someone that you really love to spend time with.” (H/T - Wrestling Headlines)

Adam Cole and Britt Baker aren't the only couple in AEW

There must be something in the water in Jacksonville, Florida because many on the AEW roster are in love. In all seriousness, it's common for romances to blossom in the workplace, and AEW seems no different.

Joining Adam Cole and Britt Baker in the couples section are Julia Hart and Lee Johnson, current AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy and Anna Jay of The Dark Order, and former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti.

Who is your favorite couple in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh