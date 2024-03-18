Adam Cole could give an ultimatum to AEW star in a surprising angle pitched by WWE veteran

AEW star Adam Cole is currently the leader of the Undisputed Kingdom faction and WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer believes that the Panama Playboy could kick one top name out of the faction.

The member in question is none other than Wardlow who is a part of the Undisputed Kingdom led by Adam Cole alongside the ROH World Tag Team Champions, Matt Taven and Mike Kanellis, and also the AEW International Champion Roderick Strong. Wardlow was unsuccessful in capturing the AEW World Title against the Champion Samoa Joe at the Dynamite Big Business in Boston. Tommy Dreamer believes that Adam Cole could turn Wardlow's loss into an angle and kick him out of the group for being the only member without a title in the faction.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the ECW Legend shared his thoughts on the AEW World Title match and proposed an interesting idea.

"I Enjoyed the match, I really did. There was a lot of moments there where I was like are they actually going to put the title on Warldlow, which is what I want to see when I watch professional wrestling. I don't want to know an outcome or a finish."

Dreamer added:

"Build to that, build to this group who all have championships be like, 'You, dude, we all have champions and you don't,' and then have the cult leader, 'hold on guys' and then he finally puts it on Wardlow," Dreamer suggested. "Whether Wardlow wins or Wardlow fails, then you have to face repercussions."

After joining the Undisputed Kingdom, Wardlow went on a dominating winning streak, making him a believable contender against the Champion Samoa Joe who handed Mr. Mayhem his first loss since January.

Mark Henry wants to see Wardlow get a push in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about one of the most underutilized talents in All Elite Wrestling, Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem was once labeled as AEW's Dave Batista after he broke out as a singles star in 2022. He held the TNT Championship multiple times however, his reigns were underwhelming and his booking often fell flat which raised questions among many fans.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry praised Wardlow and stated that he'd like to see the company give him a push.

"There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow. With this attitude, that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity, because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Wardlow aligned himself with the Undisputed Kingdom in December but to everybody's surprise, he's currently the only active member of the group without a title. It will be interesting to see if the company puts some gold on Wardlow in the future.

