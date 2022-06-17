"They told him to say that" - Former WWE Superstar details the Adam Cole promo that killed his character

Adam Cole was once one of the biggest stars on WWE NXT. In a recent interview, Killer Kross (FKA Karrion Kross) recalled how a promo from the AEW star essentially killed the character he portrayed on the black and gold brand at the time.

The two stars were embroiled in an intense feud back in 2021 while Kross held the NXT Championship. Cole infamously cut a harsh promo that pointed out Killer Kross' star treatment and that he was steam-rolling through the roster. Unfortunately, the feud never continued, as Adam Cole left for AEW and Kross was drafted to RAW.

In an interview with John Poz on Two Man Power Trip, Kross recalled thinking that Cole's promo reminded him of ECW.

"When I read it on paper I was like it has a very ECW-like vibe. The whole time I was thinking to myself they spend so much money on air time in the Kross character. And they wrote that promo – it was meant to feel real."

The star continued by noting that the promo seemed bizarre to him after all the investment WWE put into his character.

"They just shot their investment in this entrance in the head with that promo. They told him to say that. But I felt that was a bizarre decision, but there’s a lot of people that are going to check out after he says this," Kross said.

Adam Cole has not had a promo quite as impactful as the aforementioned NXT promo since signing with AEW. The star is still recovering from an injury, which some fans may hope leads to a major push once he's healed.

Booker T believes that Adam Cole's smaller muscle build is why he sustained his recent injury

During the latest episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T gave his thoughts on Cole's recent injury. The legend noted that if Cole built more muscle, he could avoid getting injuries in the future.

"We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean, that's his problem... He's light, he's little bottom light. We gotta get some muscle on this kid, that's probably one of the reasons why he's going out there getting hurt because it can't be the schedule." [from 1:30:48 - 1:31:03]

Adam Cole's body shape has often come under fire from other wrestling critics including Jim Cornette, who routinely compares him to his NXT run. Despite the former WWE Superstar not being in the same shape he was in when with the company, the star still managed to find success in AEW by becoming the first ever winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

