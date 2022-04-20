Adam Cole opens up about his AEW theme song

Adam Cole has revealed his feelings about the theme song he is currently using in All Elite Wrestling.

Following his debut at the end of All Out in September 2021, Cole's theme song "All About Tha (BOOM!)" has become quite popular among wrestling fans. The track even reached number two on the iTunes metal music chart that month.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the former NXT Champion stated he absolutely loved his new entrance music. However, Cole was worried if the fans would like it as much as his previous entrances themes.

"My feelings when I first heard it was, ‘This was freakin’ awesome.’ This song is so good. However, there is this weird thing with a wrestler where anytime you get a new theme song, there is an insecurity of like, ‘Is this gonna work?’ Because people loved the Undisputed Era theme, before that people really loved my ROH theme song" (H/T Fightful)

Adam Cole credits AEW's Mikey Rukus for his entrance music

The Panama City Playboy heaped praise on AEW personality Mikey Rukus for his entrance theme. Cole revealed that all he did was give Rukus an idea of what the music should sound like, and the latter came up with it in 24 hours.

Here's what he said to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful:

"He [Rukus] is brilliant. I swear to God, I talked to him, I gave him an idea of how I wanted the song to sound, twenty-four hours later, ‘Hey, how does this sound?’ It was the song that you hear today. He’s unbelievable.” (H/T Fightful)

Cole has been highly successful since his arrival, with wins over the likes of Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson. The former Undisputed Era leader recently faced Adam Page in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship. Hangman, however, managed to retain his title on the April 15 edition of Rampage.

It will be interesting to see how the Panama City Playboy plans to bounce back from this crushing defeat.

Adam Cole's theme song is one of several catchy tunes Mikey Rukus has come up with for AEW. Which one of them is your favorite?

