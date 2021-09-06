Adam Cole makes his AEW debut at All Out 2021

Adam Cole made his AEW debut at All Out 2021, where he quickly aligned himself with The Elite. In the main event of the night, Kenny Omega defended his AEW Championship against Christian Cage.

As expected, Omega came out on top, thanks to some assistance from Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. He secured the victory after hitting an elevated One-Winged Angel to Christian.

Post-match, The Young Bucks also made their way out to the ring and began attacking the beaten-down Christian Cage. Even Jurassic Express couldn't help the IMPACT Wrestling World Champion due to The Elite's number advantage.

However, just then, Adam Cole's new music hit, and the former NXT Champion walked out to loud cheers from the crowd. After doing his trademark "Bay Bay" sign, he stared down The Elite.

Just when it looked like he would come to blows with the stable, Cole instead attacked Jungle Boy, thus aligning himself with The Elite. The Good Brothers, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega also happen to be Cole's former Bullet Club stablemates.

The latter soon took the mic and put over The Elite, saying it was the greatest stable in wrestling history. However, he was interrupted by another debutant, Bryan Danielson. The former WWE Champion came to arguably an even bigger pop than Cole's.

Adam Cole and The Elite engaged in a show-closing brawl

Adam Cole soon got physical alongside his Elite stablemates as they engaged in a brawl with Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Jurassic Express. By the looks of it, Cole could kickstart a feud with any of the babyfaces featured in the brawl against The Elite.

Christian and Jungle Boy seem like the most likely candidates for Adam Cole's debut opponents, as Bryan Danielson could be eyeing Kenny Omega's AEW Championship.

Did you enjoy Adam Cole's AEW debut? Do you think he did the right thing by aligning with The Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

