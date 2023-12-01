Adam Cole, Miro, Renee Paquette, and others send messages to ex-WWE star after she breaks down talking about her health

A former WWE wrestler has gone public with her health concerns in an emotional video. That video has had several wrestlers on the AEW roster respond, showing that the wrestling fraternity is a family looking out for and supporting each other.

'The Professor' Serena Deeb revealed that she had experienced seizures over the years and has now been cleared to wrestle. Several members of the AEW locker room, including Adam Cole, Renee Paquette, and Miro, had some heartwarming comments to add.

Former WWE Superstars Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and Gail Kim, among others, also sent Serena encouraging messages. While the video is serious in tone, the good news is that the wrestler is now cleared to wrestle and might soon be seen in the wrestling ring again.

Serena started her wrestling career at Ohio Valley Wrestling in 2005 and then went on to work with Shimmer Women Athletes. She joined The Straight Edge Society in 2010 on SmackDown and left the company the same year. She re-joined the company in 2017 and remained there until the 2020 budget cuts. The Professor later joined AEW in 2020.

Serena Deeb is one of the several wrestlers who have had working relationships with both wrestling franchises. The Woman of a Thousand Holds has an impressive record in AEW and has had feuds with Thunder Rosa, Riho, and others.

WWE's Nia Jax says Ronda Rousey got sent "to a whole other company lesser than us"

WWE takes extreme care not to reference Tony Khan or his company. AEW's sister company is ROH, which has seen a 'one-off' appearance by Ronda Rousey, who earlier had a stint with WWE.

In a recent interview with Q1057, Three-time Women's Champion Nia Jax recently threw shade at Ronda Rousey but didn't reference ROH by name, adding to the long list of incidents where the Stamford-based company has skipped referencing competitors, including Tony Khan's AEW.

