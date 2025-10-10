  • home icon
  • Adam Cole officially confirms his new career after disappearing from AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 10, 2025 01:15 GMT
Adam Cole is the former TNT Champion
Adam Cole is the former TNT Champion [Image Credit: AEW on TV's X]

AEW star Adam Cole recently addressed his new venture on social media. He has been one of the many fan-favorite stars in the All Elite locker room. Unfortunately, due to his concussion, he has been sidelined for an uncertain period. He was last seen in the company at All In: Texas almost three months ago. He had to vacate his title then, while hinting at retirement from in-ring competition.

During his indefinite hiatus, Cole has chosen to try his hand at other activities. Many are aware of the former TNT Champion's passion towards gaming. He has been streaming gameplay for plenty of years. After doing so for several years, the Panama City Playboy became a part of one.

Adam Cole gave his voice to the game named 'Curiosity', which follows the life of a curious cat. It was released recently. The 36-year-old star took to X to discuss his new experience, thanking the game's production for the unique opportunity to be a voice artist. This seems like the beginning of a new voice-over career for Cole.

"This was an absolute joy…thank you @GrandPOOBear, @play_curiosity. Check it out! Available now on Steam!" he wrote.

Veteran comments on the future of Adam Cole

The rumors of Adam Cole possibly retiring were rapidly circulating after he got concussed in July. Reports claimed that he was ready to hang up his boots at All In: Texas, but eventually decided not to.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Bill Apter claimed that even if the former TNT Champion decides to retire in the future, he will be a great fit in commentary.

"He may be out for a long time and he may decide that, you know, with this other concussion now, not to keep going on in doing this. I think he'd be a great commentator. He's got a great personality," he said.

It remains to be seen when fans will see the Panama City Playboy in AEW once again.

Edited by Angana Roy
