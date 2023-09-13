Adam Cole quotes rapper Joyner Lucas while hyping up recent AEW success

AEW stars Adam Cole, and MJF tore the house down at All In as the rivalry between the two men is without a doubt the most interesting thing in All Elite Wrestling and has the fans fully invested.

In a hard-fought battle, MJF retained his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in the main event of All In. The duo also competed in a tag team match at All In Zero Hour, where they successfully captured the ROH World Tag Team Championship.

Over on Twitter, the current one-half ROH World Tag Team Champion quoted rapper Joyner Lucas while sharing a collage of his All In match with an iconic throwback picture of Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog from SummerSlam 1992.

"I used to pray for sh*t like this when I was 17," tweeted Cole.

Former WWE star reveals how AEW star Adam Cole injured him

Adam Cole is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. The Panama Playboy has worked in multiple promotions, including in Stamford-based company, and former WWE star Chris Hero revealed in an interview how Cole injured him during their match on NXT.

Hero and Cole faced each other in a match on NXT back on March 21, 2018. The bout was pretty good and even received three-and-a-half stars from the Wrestling Observer.

In an appearance on The It List Podcast, Ohno discussed his match against The former Undisputed Era leader:

"I guess you can't really see it but I have jelly knee from a match in 2018," Ohno said. "It's a jelly knee and I was wrestling this guy named Adam Cole, who is in AEW currently. Had a very fun match. He's one of my favorite people I've ever wrestled and he pushed me into the ring steps from behind."

He further added:

