Adam Cole reacts after his AEW theme reaches No. 1 spot on iTunes 

Since Adam Cole made his shocking debut at AEW All Out with a boom, his new entrance theme has become widely popular. Due to that popularity, Cole's theme, "All About Tha (Boom!)" has reached the number one spot on iTunes' Metal Chart.

Cole took to Twitter to break the news and thanked AEW's music producer, Mikey Rukus, for the achievement.

"And it happened…officially NUMBER 1 on the @iTunes Metal Chart," Cole wrote in his tweet. "Unreal…and as a friend of mine has said, we are just getting started. @MikeyRukus #BOOM #AdamColeBayBay."

He paired the tweet with a screenshot which shows his entrance theme sitting at the No. 1 spot ahead of popular metal classics such as Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and As I Lay Dying's "Roots Below".

It shouldn't come as a surprise that The Panama City Playboy is in good spirits, especially after he scored a big win on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam.

Adam Cole was victorious on Friday's special episode of AEW Rampage

At AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, Adam Cole teamed up with The Young Bucks to take on the team of Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage in a Trios match. As mentioned earlier, Cole made his debut at AEW: All Out by attacking Jungle Boy and aligning himself with Kenny Omega and The Elite.

When the two foes clashed in a trios bout on Friday, Cole and The Young Bucks emerged victorious. At the end of a competitive match, Cole hit The Boom on Luchasaurus to clinch the win for his team.

Also Read

But things are far from over between Cole and Jungle Boy, as they'll face off in a singles contest next week on AEW Dynamite. Cole seems quite confident ahead of the show, as he has already proclaimed that he is going to "whoop" his young opponent. But fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two stars clash again.

Do you like Cole's AEW theme? Are you looking forward to his match with Jungle Boy? Sound off below.

Here's how Tony Khan and AEW could change Vince McMahon's approach, according to Vince Russo!

Edited by Colin Tessier