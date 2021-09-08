Who created Adam Cole's AEW entrance song?

Adam Cole made his AEW debut at All Out 2021 with a new theme song. Fans were interested in learning about the creator of the music. To answer the question, Mickey Rukus is the artist behind Cole's new entrance theme.

Cole superkicked Jungleboy to a shocking reaction from the AEW crowd. He further aligned with The Elite before Bryan Danielson debuted, leading to a brawl. This has been widely regarded as one of the best pay-per-view endings in a long time.

Cole mentioned Rukus in a tweet, thanking him for the music.

Shoutout @MikeyRukus for my new entrance music…you can listen here!https://t.co/Hxk6mIOgy9 — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 7, 2021

The name of Adam Cole's AEW theme song is 'All About Tha (BOOM!)'. The song is seemingly AEW's property, so we are unsure if Adam Cole can use it if he joins major promotions like WWE in the future.

Who created Adam Cole's WWE theme song?

Before debuting in AEW, Adam Cole was in NXT for more than four years. The former NXT Champion used The Undisputed ERA's theme song for the majority of his WWE run.

The name of the song was 'Undisputed'. It was created by musician-duo CFO$, John Paul Alicastro and Michael Conrad Lauri. The duo was released by WWE in 2020, after which WWE signed DJDTP for their music production.

After The Undisputed ERA split up, Adam Cole started using a new theme song named 'Thunder Boom'. The song was created by 'def rebel' (WWE Music and DJDTP).

As of now, Adam Cole has become one of the hottest things in the wrestling industry due to his shocking AEW debut. Fans are excited to see him face stars like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson in AEW.

