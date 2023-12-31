Adam Cole reacts after shocking revelation of The Devil's identity at AEW Worlds End

Adam Cole broke his silence following his identity as The Devil being revealed earlier tonight to close out Worlds End.

After suffering an injury at Dynamite: Grand Slam, he has been on a hiatus to get surgery and recuperate from this. He has made sporadic appearances to help his former best friend, MJF. This was also the time that the Devil made his presence known in AEW.

Tonight was the culmination of this storyline, as Cole revealed his identity as the mastermind behind everything, and his henchmen were his friends whom he enlisted to help do his deeds while he was incapacitated.

Adam Cole finally tweeted for the first time since the reveal, and he posted the intro of a song. This was called "p r i d e . i s . t h e . d e v i l" by J. Cole, featuring Lil Baby from the former's 2021 album named Off-Season.

Expand Tweet

Fans recognized the intro and knew that this was a play on the title, as this was the identity he played for a few months. His betrayal could be one of the most talked about moments for the coming days.

What were your thoughts on Adam Cole being the Devil? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.