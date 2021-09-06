Adam Cole reveals if he watched AEW while he was still in WWE

Adam Cole was a big part of NXT during the ratings tussle against AEW dubbed the 'Wednesday Night Wars'. As it turns out, the former NXT champion was a keen watcher himself.

During the post-All Out media scrum, Adam Cole explained why he used to watch AEW despite the company being in direct competition to NXT.

He revealed that AEW was exciting to watch because of its unpredictable nature and that he "loved the feeling" that anything could happen on the show.

"It was always exciting to watch AEW because you didn't know what was gonna happen," Adam Cole said. "I loved that feeling and that sense of something insane could happen on the show, week to week, we just didn't know. As far as the Wednesday night back and forth, I've always been someone who's focused on what I was doing. But at the same time, what I mean by that was not looking at it as how can we be better than AEW, it was how can I make my segment of my promo or my match as good as humanly possible and let's see what happens."

Adam Cole made a stunning debut at AEW All Out

When the lights went out at the NOW Arena at AEW All Out, most expected Bryan Danielson to walk out and make the save for Christian Cage and Jurassic Express.

Instead, to the sheer delight of the audience, it was Adam Cole! At first, it seemed like he was going against his former faction members from NJPW but, instead, he attacked Jungle Boy and aligned himself with the Elite.

With Bryan Danielson showing up immediately after, the number of directions for Adam Cole in AEW is endless. All Out was a cracker of an event, and the ending elevated it to a new level altogether.

Edited by Abhinav Singh