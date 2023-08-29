Adam Cole's actions at All In have prompted a message from a disappointed AEW star

AEW's All In pay-per-view emanated from Wembley Stadium, London, on August 27, 2023, and was attended by 81,035 wrestling fans, making it one of the biggest pro wrestling events.

The event was headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Adam Cole. While the bout was great from the in-ring perspective, it also hit all the right notes when it came to storytelling. MJF successfully defended his title and claimed a pinfall victory through a rollup.

Expand Tweet

Roderick Strong, who claims to be Adam Cole's best friend, got involved in the match towards the end in an attempt to help Cole. First, he hit MJF with a low blow when the referee was down. When the former NXT Champion failed to score a pinfall, Strong passed him the AEW Title to hit his opponent with it.

However, Adam Cole fought the urge to use the title to score a victory and asked Roderick Strong to leave. Cole ended up losing the match, and Strong, seemingly disappointed in him, as he wrote the following on Twitter:

"Sad. It’s all so sad."

Expand Tweet

MJF and Adam Cole teamed up to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles from the Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) at All In Zero Hour. The story between them was the highlight during the buildup to the pay-per-view, becoming a fan favorite.

Since the partnership between MJF and Cole began, Strong has repeatedly warned The Panama City Playboy about the possibility of betrayal by Friedman, but the same never panned out. It will be interesting to see the next chapter in this story.

MJF shares a heartfelt message after the AEW All In

Following his successful title defense against Adam Cole, the world champion took to Twitter to share a message thanking fans for the overwhelming success of All In.

"All in. All love. Thank you," tweeted MJF.

Expand Tweet

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has played a heel most of his run with the Jacksonville-based company. But since his storyline with Adam Cole began, he has repeatedly transitioned between being a heel and a face. The Twitter post and what we witnessed in the main event of All In indicate The Salt of the Earth might be a step closer to becoming a full-fledged babyface in the company.

Along with being the AEW World Champion, the 27-year-old also holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Adam Cole, which they won at AEW All In Zero Hour.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE