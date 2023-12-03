Adam Cole says ex-WWE star is the most important person in his career: "Would not be the wrestler, or the person, without him"

AEW star Adam Cole recently had some heartfelt words for a former WWE Superstar. The ROH World Tag Team Champion stated that he would not be where he is without the latter.

The name in question is none other than former WWE star Kyle O'Reilly. Cole and O'Reilly have been friends for many years, and have worked in various companies together. Their most notable tenure was in WWE, where they were a part of The Undisputed Era faction on the NXT brand.

On Twitter, the AEW star thanked O'Reilly while sending a heartwarming message to him:

"The toughest matches of my career have been against @KORcombat. Would not be the wrestler, or the person, without him. Thanks for making me better. There is no Adam Cole without Kyle O’Reilly. Period."

AEW star Adam Cole gives an update on Kyle O'Reilly

Adam Cole recently provided an update on his long-time friend Kyle O'Reilly who hasn't been seen in AEW since June 2022.

Kyle O'Reilly underwent neck surgery last year in September, which has kept him out of action for more than a year now. Kyle's last match for All Elite Wrestling was against Jon Moxley on the June 8th, 2022 episode of Dynamite.

Speaking in an interview with Inside the Ropes, Cole gave an update on Kyle O'Reilly's potential in-ring return:

"All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward. This has been a very long, and very, very tough process for him. But he's a warrior. Again, there's nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he's doing everything that he can to make sure that he's getting healthy, and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring. Obviously, there's still no timetable on when he's going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He's getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can't wait till Kyle O'Reilly gets back. I miss him so much." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

