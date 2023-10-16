Latest on Adam Cole's return status after undergoing surgery - Reports

Adam Cole has been out of commission for a few weeks, and fans have become increasingly concerned about his status. According to Dave Meltzer, things currently don't seem too positive.

After returning from a serious concussion and entering into an exciting angle with MJF, Cole unfortunately broke his ankle coming to Friedman's aid not too long ago. Sadly, the injury has sidelined him and halted the storyline between him and The Salt of the Earth.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave a vague but unfortunate update on Adam Cole.

"I don’t know the recovery or the disparity of the surgery, it’s probably – you know, I’m sure it’s going to be a while."

The Panama Playboy has since broken his silence on his surgery and thanked all his supporters for continuing to be there for him. Much like the report, Cole also alluded that his recovery will take some time.

Wardlow recently warned Adam Cole against AEW World Champion MJF's schemes

Friedman has seemingly turned over a new leaf in the past few months, and the once dastardly villain is now somewhat of a babyface. While he still occasionally calls himself "The Devil," MJF is nowhere near as hated as he once was.

However, Wardlow believes everything is simply a ruse, and during an interview with Sports Lightly, he urged Adam Cole to betray Friedman before he suffers a betrayal.

"I understand in the past four months, he has somehow convinced everybody in the world to cheer for him, and feel sad for him, and feel sorry for him. see right through his BS, and I am not one of the people that have sat at home cheering on MJF for the past four months. [To Adam Cole:] Pull the trigger before he does." [02:08 - 03:28]

Wardlow was notably used by Friedman for over a year, before finally standing up to the star. He notably helped CM Punk defeat MJF in the Dog Collar Match, setting up a run with the TNT title. Could The Panama Playboy be in for a similar journey?