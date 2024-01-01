Adam Cole sends ominous message after major betrayal at AEW Worlds End

The shocking conclusion to last night's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view saw Adam Cole finally reveal himself as The Devil. The veteran star has sent an ominous warning regarding his betrayal of MJF.

Adam Cole seems to have spent the last few months simply pretending to be MJF's best friend. In reality, the former WWE Superstar was pulling strings from the shadows – manipulating the AEW World Champion and sending his team of masked villains to attack anyone close to Maxwell.

At AEW Worlds End, the masks finally came off, and Cole revealed a cold, remorseless persona as he watched his former tag team partner get beaten down in the ring.

In celebration of the new year and his new direction in the company, Adam Cole sent out a tweet revealing that The Devil is who he really is:

"New Year, Real Me. #Hero," wrote Cole.

MJF expected to go on hiatus after Adam Cole's betrayal at Worlds End

Maxwell Jacob Friedman lost both his AEW World Championship and his supposed best friend at last night's pay-per-view. Now, it seems that The Salt of the Earth will also lose some television time.

MJF has reportedly been dealing with several nagging injuries over the last few months. It was reported that he was in a lot of pain heading into the Worlds End pay-per-view.

Now that he's lost his title, it seems Maxwell is taking some time off to recover. Fightful has reported that the former World Champion is expected to take time off, but whether that happens immediately or not is ultimately up to MJF himself.

While AEW fans would love to see Friedman confront Adam Cole after his betrayal, the former's beatdown at the hands of The Devil's henchman might have been a way to write him off television for a while.

It's also unclear whether MJF's contract with All Elite Wrestling ends on January 1 or if that's simply part of his ongoing storyline, as many believe he has already quietly re-signed with Tony Khan's promotion.

Were you shocked by Cole revealing himself as The Devil? Where do you think his new faction goes from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

