Adam Copeland announces he's leaving; no timeline for return

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has just made a major career announcement, and this was revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, it seems that he has hinted at this being an indefinite leave from the company.Last weekend at All Out, FTR took on Cope and Christian in tag team action. At one point in the match, to the surprise of many, Beth Copeland made her debut to provide aid to her husband. She took out Stokely Hathaway and turned her attention to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.Eventually, she meddled too much with their plans, and FTR went as far as hitting her with a Spike Piledriver. They forced Adam Copeland to watch all of this take place as he was handcuffed to the ring rope.Footage following the attack was played tonight on AEW Dynamite. This showed Adam Copeland in a hurry to pack his things and go to his family. He had no information regarding his wife's condition, and couldn't think straight. He then approached Christian Cage and revealed that he was planning to go on an indefinite leave as his family was getting too close to the situation.The Rated-R Superstar hinted at never returning, but Christian Cage supported his decision regardless, as he needed to focus on his family. Before he left, Christian briefly commented on how he no longer had a family, but his long-time tag team partner reassured him that he did. The two shook hands before Copeland left the venue.Adam Copeland has been dealing with FTR for several months now, but now that his family has gotten involved, this has made things a whole lot more personal for him. It seems that fans won't get to see him anytime soon, but there is no denying that he could be back to get his retribution and put them away for good.