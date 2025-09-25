Adam Copeland announces he's leaving; no timeline for return

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:08 GMT
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW
Adam Copeland is a WWE Hall of Famer who is signed with AEW [Photo courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) has just made a major career announcement, and this was revealed tonight on AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, it seems that he has hinted at this being an indefinite leave from the company.

Ad

Last weekend at All Out, FTR took on Cope and Christian in tag team action. At one point in the match, to the surprise of many, Beth Copeland made her debut to provide aid to her husband. She took out Stokely Hathaway and turned her attention to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Eventually, she meddled too much with their plans, and FTR went as far as hitting her with a Spike Piledriver. They forced Adam Copeland to watch all of this take place as he was handcuffed to the ring rope.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Footage following the attack was played tonight on AEW Dynamite. This showed Adam Copeland in a hurry to pack his things and go to his family. He had no information regarding his wife's condition, and couldn't think straight. He then approached Christian Cage and revealed that he was planning to go on an indefinite leave as his family was getting too close to the situation.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar hinted at never returning, but Christian Cage supported his decision regardless, as he needed to focus on his family. Before he left, Christian briefly commented on how he no longer had a family, but his long-time tag team partner reassured him that he did. The two shook hands before Copeland left the venue.

Adam Copeland has been dealing with FTR for several months now, but now that his family has gotten involved, this has made things a whole lot more personal for him. It seems that fans won't get to see him anytime soon, but there is no denying that he could be back to get his retribution and put them away for good.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications