Adam Copeland appreciates his idol Sting following AEW Full Gear, reflects on his career decision 

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Adam Copeland fka Edge shared a heartfelt message following his match at AEW Full Gear 2023.

AEW star Adam Copeland has recently made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. The August 18 episode of SmackDown, marked Edge's 25 years with World Wrestling Entertainment. Copeland faced The Celtic Warrior in his hometown of Toronto as his last match for WWE and beat Sheamus in the final bout of his contract. The match was appreciated by the WWE Universe and thus Adam bid farewell in front of his hometown crowd.

Edge recently took to social media expressing how this phase isn't the final part of his wrestling career. Opening up about his latest match in AEW, Adam wrote that he felt like a youngster surrounded with insanely talented stars and idols around him.

Copeland wrote:

"I’m 50 years old. In the second and not really supposed to be happening, final act of my wrestling career. Last night I felt like the 17 year old kid stepping into that concrete like boxing ring at Sullys Gym back in 91. To feel so excited and have so much fun at this stage of my career is such a gift. To perform in The Great Western Forum for the first time, see names like Jimi Hendrix and The Doors painted on the entrance wall, man. To team with @darbyallin who is one insanely(key word insane) talented dude, who by the way hopped on a redeye after this match to go train in Nepal to climb Mount Everest, is invigorating. To team with one of my idols @stinger in his last match in California. To share the same space and be a peer of his, well 12 yr old Adam wouldn’t be able to fathom that. Hell 50 yr old Adam doesn’t. LA, you brought it. That was a bucket lister. Thank you," wrote Copeland.

Adam Copeland opened up on leaving WWE and joining AEW

Adam Copeland recently opened up on the reason behind leaving WWE and joining AEW.

Copeland bid farewell to WWE on August 18, 2023 after the WWE SmackDown match. Speaking in an interview with The Drop on NHL on ESPN, Copeland said that after discussing with his family he chose to proceed with AEW. This seemed like the best option to him.

The veteran detailed:

"Retirement was an option. There were three options. It was WWE, retirement, and once I was free of my contract, AEW was an option. I had those three, and I sat with it, I really did. I had discussions with the family, with my friends, and it really was Lyric, my nine-year-old, [who] put it to me plainly, 'Are you still having fun?' 'Yeah.' Where are you going to have the most fun?' 'With Uncle Jay [Christian Cage].' It seemed like a no-brainer, and then talking to Tony [Khan] and his excitement levels for it, that gets you excited."

It would be interesting to see what plans AEW has going forward for Adam Copeland.

