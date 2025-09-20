Adam Copeland and Christian Cage suddenly namedropped by WWE legend for one massive reason

An accomplished WWE legend recently namedropped the reunited duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. He did it for one particular reason, opening the doors to a blockbuster match in the future.

The aforementioned star, Matt Hardy, is one-half of The Hardy Boyz alongside his brother, Jeff Hardy. Both teams came up together in WWE alongside The Dudley Boyz during the early 2000s. The trio revolutionized tag team wrestling with the first-ever TLC match, followed by subsequent tag matches that changed the complexion of professional wrestling. Moreover, Cope himself has had major singles feuds with both Matt and Jeff Hardy during his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview with Lucha Libre Online, Matt Hardy was asked about future matches he and Jeff Hardy would like to have before the end of their illustrious careers. Matt stated that they would like to have one final showdown against current AEW stars Cope and Christian Cage before retiring from in-ring competition.

"I think before we are all set and done, we would like to have one more with Edge and Christian as well [yeah]." [6:34-6:38]

Cope and Christian Cage set to face former WWE Tag Team Champions at AEW All Out 2025

While a match against The Hardy Boyz is yet to be seen, Cope and Christian Cage have a marquee showdown coming up at AEW All Out on Saturday in their hometown of Toronto, Canada. They will square off against former WWE Tag Team Champions Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, collectively known as FTR.

Cope has had issues with the tag team for months, which led him to reunite with Christian Cage. At All Out, both sides will collide in a major match. So, it remains to be seen whether one of the most decorated WWE tag teams of all time can score the win with the homefield advantage on their side.

Please credit Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

