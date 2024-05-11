Adam Copeland details limited time on AEW contract to fulfill dream matches; reveals final retirement plan

Adam Copeland recently talked about when he plans on retiring. After making a shocking return to WWE in 2020 after nine years of absence, he jumped ship to AEW in October 2023.

He has been on the AEW TV weekly. Copeland is also the reigning TNT Champion since March. He recently defended his TNT Championship against Brodie King in a No-Disqualification match.

In many interviews, he has claimed that he has been enjoying his limited time in AEW and trying new things. Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Adam Copeland stated that he would retire from the in-ring action after one and a half years.

"When I retire this time, I truly — I'm going to come home and be dad, and occasionally act, and walk my dogs. I have about a year and a half left right now. A lot of business trying to get done in that time, there's a lot of people I want to work with in that time, and I look at it already and I think in the six months I've been there I think I'm close to 20 matches already," Copeland said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Adam Copeland reveals who he would like to face in retirement match

Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, the two-time TNT Champion listed Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay as some of the choices for his last bout.

"There's so many people, you know, or is it him [Christian] and I teaming against FTR or Young Bucks, or is it Kenny Omega, or is it Will Ospreay, or is it Jon Moxley? There's a lot of different opportunities. You know and also who might get the best boost out of it? I have to look at that too," Adam Copeland said.

Expand Tweet

The Rated-R Superstar will defend his TNT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly on Collision this week.