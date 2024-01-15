Adam Copeland feels a female AEW star looks really "cool"; he made it a point to tell her that backstage!

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland holds the opinion that a top female AEW star looks really cool and conveyed the same to her backstage.

Speaking in an interview during an episode of the Busted Open Podcast, Julia Hart revealed details of her interaction with The Rated-R Superstar, who complimented the young star on her entrance and her look, to the latter's evident disbelief.

The reigning and defending AEW TBS Champion had cited Copeland as one of her favorite wrestlers in the men's division and expressed her thrill at the former WWE Champion joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"He [Copeland] actually told.. sorry, I was.. He told me the other day.. He came up to me after my entrance and he was like, 'You look so cool!' and I was like, I was like, 'No way he just..'" (27:25 - 27:40)

Hart has been on an incredible hot streak in singles competition. The former cheerleader of the Varsity Blondes won the TBS title at Full Gear 2023 in a triple threat match against her current tag partner Skye Blue and former champion Kris Statlander. Hart was last seen at the ninth edition of Battle of the Belts, where she defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship.

Female AEW star names Jeff Hardy as her favorite wrestler

A top star from the AEW women's division has revealed Jeff Hardy as her favorite wrestler to watch as a young wrestling fan growing up.

TBS Champion Julia Hart shared in an interview with the Busted Open Podcast that The Charismatic Enigma was her most-liked performer in the squared circle. In the same conversation, she also cited Shawn Michaels and Edge as wrestlers she admires greatly.

"And then from men, Jeff Hardy was always my number one growing up, and.. It depends on like the periods of times, 'cause you know, you get to have favorites and then you, like, move out of who's your favorite.. Jeff Hardy was always number one; always loved Shawn Michaels.. Uh, Edge. Now he's in AEW, which is crazy." (27:01 - 27:24)

Earlier in the interview, Hart had mentioned Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee as her favorite female wrestlers, crediting them as her inspiration and sharing their influence on her work.

The House of Black member teamed with Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Saraya to take on Anna Jay, Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Thunder Rosa on the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite.

