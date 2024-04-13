Adam Copeland finally addresses CM Punk's comments against AEW and Tony Khan

Amid the controversy surrounding AEW, current TNT Champion Adam Copeland finally gave his thoughts on CM Punk's recent comments against the Jacksonville-based promotion and Tony Khan.

CM Punk did an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani ahead of WrestleMania XL. He didn't hold back in the interview, taking several shots at AEW and Tony Khan. This didn't sit well with Tony, who decided to release the unseen backstage footage from AEW All In 2023 featuring Punk and Jack Perry.

During a recent interview with CHEK Media, Adam Copeland was asked about Punk's interview. Copeland commented that he has better things to do than worry about what others say.

“No, I just saw clips. I have better things to do. I really do. I have kids. I don't really care what anybody really has to say. However, what I will say is, from the small clips, I realized that our locker room needed a good message. So, last week, I went out and spoke to that. It's a young locker room, and it's a young locker room that, for me, because it's a different time, we try to support each other.”

How did WWE react to CM Punk's backstage footage from AEW All In 2023

This past week on AEW Dynamite, the company released the footage from AEW All In that showed Punk shoving Jack Perry before choking him out. Several people backstage, like Chris Hero and Samoa Joe, were there to break up the altercation.

Fightful Select has since reported that WWE wasn't surprised by the footage and barely reacted to it. It is also reported that Punk wasn't scolded or punished for the incident.

"Within WWE, there were plenty of people talking about the situation, but most we spoke to were exhausted after an insane WrestleMania week. We heard no particularly surprised reactions or anything that happened that anyone didn't expect. CM Punk is not getting punished, scolded or anything of the like within the company. There were a few wrestlers who considered the video a "self own," and others who said they simply didn't care and were watching out of curiosity."

It will be interesting to see if Punk will address this footage during a promo on RAW.

