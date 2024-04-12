WWE's reaction to AEW releasing CM Punk's backstage footage from All In 2023 revealed - Reports

AEW's decision seems to have not changed a lot for CM Punk. Punk's interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour has stirred quite an interest. In the interview, The Second City Saint told his side of the story about the infamous backstage brawl that he had with Jack Perry at AEW All In last year.

Post-interview, Tony Khan decided to air the footage of the confrontation and even justified the reasons for doing that. When the company announced that they would be airing the footage, fans wondered how WWE would react to it. Perry and Punk were suspended from the Jacksonville-based company after the scuffle, and The Straight Edge Star returned to WWE after the suspension.

Punk and WWE had a tumultuous relationship earlier, with Punk being critical of the company's booking decisions and leaving in 2014.

Per Fightful Select, WWE's reaction to the footage wasn't extraordinary.

"Within WWE, there were plenty of people talking about the situation, but most we spoke to were exhausted after an insane WrestleMania week. We heard no particularly surprised reactions or anything that happened that anyone didn't expect. CM Punk is not getting punished, scolded or anything of the like within the company. There were a few wrestlers who considered the video a "self own," and others who said they simply didn't care and were watching out of curiosity."

WWE has refused to refer to AEW wrestlers on live TV

WWE has chosen not to refer AEW wrestlers, even if it has made some awkward moments. Michael Cole had once refused to refer to Chris Jericho, who is currently signed with AEW while introducing Miz to the audience.

'The eight-time Intercontinental Champion, and if he can pin Gunther this coming Saturday, he will be tied with... the most Intercontinental Championship reigns in history," Michael Cole said, while introducing The Miz.

The person with the most Intercontinental Title reigns in history is Y2J.

In an interview with Rhea Ripley, Pat McAfee referred to the Jacksonville-based company as 'that place with 600 people.' The discussion happened when McAfee wondered what Dominik Mysterio would be doing if his angle with Rhea didn't exist.

