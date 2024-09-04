Adam Copeland finally reacts after being spotted training with WWE legend's son amid AEW absence

Adam Copeland's absence from AEW recently hit the 100-day mark. The veteran wrestler has been out of action since Double or Nothing 2024 due to an injury. He suffered a fractured tibia during the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Malakai Black at the PPV and was later forced to undergo surgery. Copeland was recently spotted with the son of a fellow WWE Hall of Famer and other familiar faces. He has now commented on the same.

The erstwhile Edge is good friends with FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and they're practically neighbors. Dax recently shared a photo of the trio after a training session with Darby Allin and Sting's son, Steven Borden Jr. The 32-year-old son of The Icon has been training under Darby.

It wasn't clear if Copeland was training, as he was wearing flip-flops in the photo, but the post generated buzz among fans. The Ultimate Opportunist recently commented on the viral picture during an interaction with ComicBook. The former AEW TNT Champion confirmed that he had been in the ring and provided an additional update on his health. However, there is still no timeframe for his in-ring return.

"Yeah, [the photo] is our version of a boy band. It's just a really, really old boy band [laughs]. Steven wanted to come down and get in the ring a little bit. So I said, 'Yeah, come on down!' I was able to get in there a little bit and just kind of move around and see where I was at. I've been walking for a little while. I guess yesterday was three months since surgery. In terms of everyday life, it's fine. I'm still walking, a little slower necessarily than I'd want. I still walk the dog daily; I'm able to do all those things," Adam Copeland said. [H/T: ComicBook.com]

FTR rumored for a big first-time match at AEW All Out

AEW is expected to announce another first-time-ever match soon. The tag team bout will potentially take place at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view.

The Grizzled Young Veterans returned to Tony Khan's promotion at All In last month. After The Young Bucks retained the World Tag Team Championship against FTR and The Acclaimed, James Drake and Zack Gibson made a shocking return and attacked Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. They then defeated The Outrunners on Rampage.

This past weekend's Collision saw FTR defeat The Undisputed Kingdom, but Drake and Gibson attacked them after the match. This fueled speculation that a first-time-ever tag team match between FTR and GYV could be announced for AEW All Out.

It will be interesting to see if the two teams lock horns at the upcoming PPV in Chicago.

