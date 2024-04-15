Adam Copeland (fka Edge) addresses possible heel turn in the future

Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) recently got to talk about his current character in AEW and how he's had a great time being a face, with the audience on his side. He then mentioned how he felt that this won't change anymore for the rest of his career.

Ever since his arrival at the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Rated-R Superstar has been doing what's best for the fans, and for the locker room. As the current TNT Champion, he has been making the most of his time with the promotion, as he has been taking on the best that the roster has to offer.

Speaking with Mo Amir of VANCOLOUR, Adam Copeland talked about how he's had an easy time getting the fans to rally behind him, as they know the journey he has gone through to comeback to the business. With his history, he thinks that he'll stick to his current persona and not turn heel, noting that his last heel run with The Judgment Day which backfired against him.

”It’s always fun to play a character where your job is to fall flat on your face and to have no redeeming qualities, and that’s easy. It’s easy to get people to not like you. Especially in today’s climate, it’s hard to get an audience on your side. I think the only reason I’ve been able to, up until this point, is because everyone understands the real story of Adam behind the character and the battle to get this thing back after being forced to retire. So I think now, as much as it’d be nice to try and be heel, I tried it once and it failed pretty miserably (laughing). So, I don’t know if it would work anymore. But, it was fun while it lasted for sure.” [H/T - RSN]

Adam Copeland also addressed CM Punk's comments on AEW

During the same interview, Adam Copeland was also asked about CM Punk's recent comments about AEW and how he criticized Tony Khan and the promotion for how things apparently went down before his release.

Copeland mentioned that he had only seen clips of the interview as he was busy with other commitments. From what he saw, he felt that the roster needed an inspirational message. Adam certainly did so almost two weeks ago with his promo to begin Dynamite.

“No, I just saw clips. I have better things to do. I really do. I have kids. I don't really care what anybody really has to say. However, what I will say is, from the small clips, I realized that our locker room needed a good message. So, last week, I went out and spoke to that. It's a young locker room, and it's a young locker room that, for me, because it's a different time, we try to support each other.”

At this point, the promotion is looking ahead to their next pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024. Adam Copeland will be on the match card as he teams up with Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston to take on The House of Black in trios action.

