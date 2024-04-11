Adam Copeland (fka Edge) beats 2-time AEW champion on Dynamite

Adam Copeland successfully defeated a 2-time AEW champion on Dynamite. The star in question is Penta El Zero Miedo.

The Rated-R Superstar defeated his partner-turned-rival Christian Cage in an incredibly brutal I Quit match to regain the TNT Title last month. He has also already defended the title successfully against former Edge-Head Matt Cardona on Collision.

On the April 3, 2024 edition of Dynamite, Penta El Zero Miedo issued a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer, inviting him to defend his championship the following week. Copeland accepted the challenge, even staring Penta down from the ramp after the latter's victory over Komander on the April 6 episode of Collision.

The two men squared off on the April 10, 2024 episode of the Wednesday-night flagship show. airing from Charleston, West Virginia. The match was extremely competitive, with Copeland stepping up to the former IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion move for move.

Penta managed to turn the tables on the 50-year-old legend, however, with his explosive strikes and maneuvers. The Ultimate Opportunist, in turn, utilized submission moves like the sharpshooter and the crossface to ground the decorated luchador. He even pulled out new tricks against the former AEW World Champion, including a powerslam on the apron.

Penta nearly secured the victory with an avalanche Code Red, but eventually, Copeland connected with the spear to secure the win and retain the TNT Title.

Adam Copeland will team up with Eddie Kingston and new ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe to take on the House of Black at AEW Dynasty 2024.

