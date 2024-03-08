Adam Copeland (fka Edge) breaks silence after AEW Dynamite return, issues a stern warning

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) broke his silence after making a shock return on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. After returning, he immediately went after The Patriarchy and sent out a message.

He has now taken to social media and sent out a warning to The Patriarchy, especially Nick Wayne. He also threw in a cheeky reference to the TV show he is a part of. Taking to Instagram, Copeland posted a picture of himself with a laid-out Nick Wayne and wrote:

“I love my job. I’m sensing a recurring theme though. First that Percy Jackson kid, now Nick Wayne. Moral of the story? Stay off my lawn ya little punks.”

Copeland made sure that he went after Christian Cage after taking out Wayne and Killswitch. Cage escaped in hilarious fashion after he stole a car from the parking lot.

Christian Cage sends out a message after escaping from Adam Copeland

Christian Cage stole a car as he was escaping from the returning Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite last night. After the show ended, the TNT Champion took to Twitter to send out a hilarious message in trademark fashion.

Being the archetypal heel, Cage referenced that he now has a new car after he appeared to steal it.

“I got a new car tonight #TNTChamp #AEWDynamite. #Champsh*t.”

Cage would have clearly gotten a shock after Adam Copeland returned so soon after it looked like he would be out for a while. The Patriarchy took the WWE Hall of Famer out with a conchairto a few weeks back as Copeland was taking on Daniel Garcia.

It is clear that now there will be another match between the two former tag team partners. It will be interesting to see where this rivalry is going from now on.

