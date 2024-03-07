Christian Cage breaks silence after stealing a car

Christian Cage did the unthinkable on AEW Dynamite as he stole a car that was in the parking lot as he was trying to get away from Adam Copeland.

After successfully getting away in the stolen car, the TNT Champion took to Twitter to share his thoughts. Safe to say, he was not looking to make any friends and left his fans in splits of laughter.

In typical fashion, Captain Charisma hilariously wrote:

“I got a new car tonight #TNTChamp #AEWDynamite. #Champsh*t.”

Check out his uncensored tweet here.

It was all going well for Christian Cage on Dynamite as Killswitch easily dispatched Matt Menard in a squash match. After the win, the big man attacked Menard when Daniel Garcia ran to his former teammate’s rescue.

Nick Wayne then got involved before Adam Copeland showed up and took him out. He then went after Christian Cage and chased him out of the arena. That is when he went to the parking lot, took the first car he saw, and managed to escape.

It is clear that Copeland’s rivalry with Cage is not done, and another match for the TNT Title looks to be on the cards.

