Adam Copeland (fka Edge) brings back WrestleMania attire at AEW Worlds End

Adam Copeland walked into Nassau Coliseum for AEW Worlds End pay-per-view for a physical battering match against his former best friend Christian Cage. However, the fans were quick to notice that he donned an iconic outfit for the big fight.

Copeland was scheduled to battle his friend turned bitter rival Christian Cage in a No Disqualification bout for the AEW TNT Championship. The two had been going at each other ever since the Rated-R Superstar arrived in AEW at WrestleDream. He arrived with a clear goal to vanquish The Patriarch after he escaped him during their last encounter.

However, the fans were quick to recognize something familiar from one of his iconic matches. The former WWE Champion donned a black cut-sleeve jacket and tights that he wore during his WrestleMania 22 match against the Hardcore legend Mick Foley. That night was one of the most physical matches for Edge as he picked up the win over Foley in a hardcore match.

Walking into a similar match against his former best friend, Adam Copeland chose to wear his old armor to possibly reawaken the Edge that was inside him at WrestleMania, and he became the new TNT Champion.

