Major backstage fight breaks out in AEW

Tony Khan's AEW has become rather synonymous with its backstage brawls breaking out on more than one occasion. This week on AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash, another one occurred, featuring two former best friends trying to tear each other apart.

The stars in question are former WWE tag team champions, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. This week, both stars were scheduled for a sit-down interview backstage with Lexy Nair. Furthermore, the TNT Champion became even more frustrated as Copeland made him and his family, Shayna and Nick Wayne, wait before the confrontation.

But to Cage's surprise, Adam was not in the mood to talk. He immediately launched an attack on Christian Cage. While security tried to intervene, Copeland took them out, taking the fight to the hallway. As the former WWE champion was about to inflict more damage, other AEW stars and backstage personnel arrived to separate the duo.

Despite multiple people trying to stop him, Copeland continued to land punches on Cage, and even chased him down the hallway before things finally settled.

The Rated-R Superstar and The Patriarch had been the closest of friends for decades, however, they now stand as bitter rivals. Furthermore, the fans will witness Adam Copeland and Christian Cage battle once again, this time for the TNT Championship at Worlds End in a No Disqualification Match.

