Adam Copeland (fka Edge) claims WWE denied his request to get a 55-year-old legend back

The AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) revealed how WWE turned down his idea of bringing back a legend from his past for his major match last year.

The 55-year-old legend in question is Gangrel. Edge squared off against The Demon version of Finn Balor at WrestleMania 39 last year inside Hell in a Cell. During the build-up of the match, fans were expecting to see Christian Cage and even Copeland's former The Brood stablemate Gangrel.

However, Gangrel did not appear during the match, and many fans were left disappointed. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, Adam Copeland revealed that the WWE turned down the idea of bringing back Gangrel for the match at 'Mania 39:

"I tried and I just got shut down. Every person shut it down. [Why?] So this isn't a knock on WWE, but I'd always get the well nobody remembers. People remember, wrestling fans remember and I think wrestling fans want to be rewarded for remembering. And that's a way to reward them. That's what I've always felt."

Copeland also referenced his recent match with Matt Cardona in AEW.

"I think you know, you fast forward to me and Matt Cardona doing a Cope Open. And his music hits and he comes out. I mean, they remembered. And so I've always been a fan of pulling in things from the past and kind of integrating them into current things. But yeah, that was one I just kept getting shut down. I realised, okay, that was not a hill to die on because it didn't get to happen. It’s not my sandbox, I got to do with what I’ve been given." [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) was in action on AEW Dynamite

The TNT Champion Adam Copeland is currently in a rivalry with The House of Black faction. Last week, The Rated-R Superstar defeated Buddy Matthews. This past Wednesday, Copeland defeated another faction member, Brody King, in a No-DQ match.

Meanwhile, it seems the feud is leading to an eventual clash between Copeland and Malakai Black. It remains to be seen where the story is headed.