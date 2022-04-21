Gangrel provides an update on his wrestling future 

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel has given his fans an update on whether there is anything else that he wants to achieve as a wrestler.

The former Brood leader has been in the wrestling business since 1987 and has performed in various promotions such as WWE, ECW, and WCW. Gangrel also appeared in AEW programming at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2020.

Gangrel has not performed in the ring as a full-time wrestler for over a decade. Speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, the vampiric superstar gave an update on his wrestling future.

"Nothing else I want to do in wrestling. I just want to continue to train, and be respected as a trainer,” he said. “Maybe not stay in the ring too long, where I am not respected as a wrestler anymore. But it’s mostly amongst the peers, a good relationship, and respect amongst the guys that I worked with in my generation." Gangrel added: “I hope to have the same type of relationship with the younger generation too. To bridge that gap with the older school and this new generation. I believe all of these worlds can get along, they’re both amazing worlds. I loved what I’ve watched, and what I was a part of." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Like many other wrestlers his age, the former WWE Superstar is looking to train the next generation of performers. Gangrel now works in Tennesse as a trainer for independent wrestling promotion CCW.

Gangrel on Edge recreating The Brood's entrance at SummerSlam

In what is considered to be Edge's breakout persona, The Rated R Superstar got over with fans in the late 1990s as part of a vampiric stable called The Brood.

Since then, Edge has gone on to become one of the most iconic superstars in WWE history. The legend has captured multiple world championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

At SummerSlam 2021, Edge sought to pay tribute to his early days in The Brood as he recreated the stable's iconic entrance for his match against Seth Rollins. Speaking on his podcast Fanging & Bangin, Gangrel stated how he called Edge after the spine-chilling entrance.

"Yesterday, I call Adam [Edge]. He was like, 'Did you see it? I was so happy and honored to pay tribute. You work so hard and the Brood was a cool time in my life. I hope this helps you get more money out of bookings and move some merch.' He was so happy." (H/T Fightful)

Edge has recently embraced his darker days from The Brood once more. He and Damian Priest have aligned themselves to create WWE's newest supernatural stable in recent weeks.

